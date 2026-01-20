Board of Peace to cover more than just Gaza Strip — media

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. The US has announced that the powers of the Board of Peace will extend beyond the Gaza Strip, Axios reported, citing a senior US official.

"The Board of Peace is not going to be limited to Gaza. It's a Board of Peace around the world," he told the news outlet. "President [of the US Donald Trump] is focused on our hemisphere first, but he has his eye on the world. I wouldn't say he's fixated on global domination. He's America first. And America is still the world's leader," the official added.

Some US allies concerned about this approach view the White House initiative as an attempt to "establish a rival UN Security Council — with Trump holding the only veto," Axios also notes.

Earlier reports said that leaders of several countries had received invitations from the US to join the body. The board is expected to begin work in the second phase of the peace plan agreed in October 2025 by Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas through mediation by Egypt, Qatar, the US, and Turkey.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian President Vladimir Putin has also been invited to join the Board of Peace and that this option is currently being considered.