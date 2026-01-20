US would be going to war with Denmark by invading Greenland — lawmaker

NEW YORK, January 20. /TASS/. If the US tries to annex Greenland by force, it would mean war with Denmark, Rasmus Jarlov, a member of the Danish parliament, told CNN in an interview.

"We will of course defend Greenland. If there is an invasion by American troops, it would be a war and we would be fighting against each other," said Jarlov who chairs the Defense Committee at the Danish legislature. He admitted that the US Army is stronger than Denmark’s armed forces but said that "it is our duty to defend our land and our people."

According to Jarlov, the 57,000 Danes still living in Greenland have made it crystal clear that they do not want to be taken over by the United States. Denmark is ready for military cooperation with the United States, the politician said, while a potential annexation will be a costly endeavor. "Why would you want to take over that expense, why not work together with us, when the doors are wide open?" the Danish legislator asked rhetorically. "And you can put as many troops up there as you want," he added.

Trump has repeatedly emphasized the importance of Greenland joining the US. During his first term, he proposed buying the island, and in March 2025, he said it could be annexed. Earlier, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller questioned Denmark’s right to control the island.

Greenland is Denmark’s autonomous territory. In 1951, Washington and Copenhagen signed the Greenland Defense Agreement in addition to their NATO alliance commitments. Under the treaty, the US committed to defend the island from potential aggression.