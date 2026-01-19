MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. Electricity supply in Kiev's residential buildings is now limited to just 2-3 hours daily, with some outages extending beyond 36 hours, according to sources close to pro-Russian circles. A knowledgeable insider told TASS, "Electricity in residential buildings [in Kiev] may only be available for 2-3 hours a day, and in some cases, outages last more than 36 hours."

The Ukrainian capital's authorities have publicly acknowledged the severity of the electricity crisis. The same source noted that even Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitschko has admitted the city receives only about half of its required electricity, leaving hundreds of apartment buildings without heating. Eyewitnesses reported to TASS that power outages are occurring for two to three hours daily, with interruptions also affecting heating and water supplies. Residents have observed that official outage schedules are not being followed.

Power supply issues in Kiev and its surrounding regions have significantly deteriorated since late last year. In early January, the city again implemented emergency power outages following damage to critical energy infrastructure in the region. On January 9, Mayor Klitschko urged residents to consider leaving the city if possible, citing severe problems with heating and electricity, and noting that approximately half of Kiev’s apartment buildings are without thermal power.