MOSCOW, December 26. /TASS/. Today, 25 more children were added to the database of the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets (Peacemaker), according to data from the resource reviewed by TASS.

All of them were born between 2019 and 2023. According to the website, the newly added children include Russian, Tajik, and Ukrainian citizens.

Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large for the crimes of the Kiev regime Rodion Miroshnik told TASS that by declaring young children enemies of the state, the Ukrainian authorities intend to sow interethnic discord for decades to come.

This is not the first time that children’s personal data has been published on the Mirotvorets website. Earlier, minors aged between two and 17 were added to its database. In 2021, Faina Savenkova, a writer from the Lugansk People’s Republic who was 12 years old at the time, was placed on the website. The site’s administrators alleged that the girl "participated in anti-Ukrainian propaganda events." Savenkova noted that "publishing the personal information of children on such websites violates children’s rights."

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify those who allegedly pose a threat to Ukraine’s national security, and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea and Donbass or drew criticism from the website’s administrators for some other reason.