White House launches livestream highlighting Trump administration’s 2025 achievements

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. The White House has launched a livestream on X showcasing the key achievements of US President Donald Trump’s administration in 2025, with lo-fi music in the background.

The US leader appears as an animated character, seated in an armchair next to a Christmas tree, surrounded by gifts, and reading a book. In a split-screen format, the stream presents a list of Trump’s administration's accomplishments, highlighting that it has "cracked down on a slew of international cartels," "inked an agreement to provide billions of dollars of military equipment to Ukraine, with NATO footing the bill," and that "a slew of universities and schools have stopped allowing men in women’s sports," along with other initiatives stemming from executive orders and decisions made by the US president.