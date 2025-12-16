Iranian, Russian foreign ministers to discuss security issues in Moscow — envoy

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and Iran are rising to a new level, with the foreign ministers of the two countries set to discuss security issues in Moscow, Iran’s ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told TASS.

"The comprehensive strategic partnership agreement has been signed and has entered into force, so relations between Iran and Russia are now entering a new phase of development," the diplomat said.

According to him, the bulk of Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi’s visit to Russia concerns issues on the bilateral agenda. "In addition to bilateral issues, the minister will discuss regional and international matters, which are also of great importance. In our region, our two countries are linked by a number of issues, including the Caucasus agenda, Central Asia, Afghanistan, regional security, and the Caspian Sea," Jalali said.

He also stressed that in order to successfully implement all provisions of the agreement, the parties need to "establish dialogue with each other." "For this purpose, and to further develop dialogue between our countries, the minister is visiting Moscow," the ambassador added.

"Another issue on the international agenda is our cooperation at the United Nations," he continued, speaking about the areas of interaction between Moscow and Tehran. "This also requires us to meet more often and discuss key issues on the international agenda," Jalali noted.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry reported that the country’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi intend to hold detailed talks in Moscow on pressing international issues, including the situation surrounding Iran’s nuclear program, and to exchange views on regional issues of shared interest.