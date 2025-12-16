Thai defense chief says border fight with Cambodia won’t be long

BANGKOK, December 16. /TASS/. The conflict on the border between Thailand and Cambodia will not be prolonged, The Nation newspaper quoted Thai Defense Minister Nattapon Nakpanich as saying.

According to him, the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border is progressing "step by step" according to the military’s plan. Thailand’s defense chief said the kingdom’s armed forces would need "a little more time" as he defended restrictions on fuel and military supplies, imposed by Bangkok, as a necessary measure. "We are not using force or weapons to destroy one another. These measures are to restrict Cambodia’s operational capacity to act against Thailand," he explained.

Bangkok will use peaceful means to end the conflict, Nattapon emphasized. Thailand will agree to a ceasefire only after "Cambodia has clearly and openly ceased to be hostile" toward the kingdom, he added.

Armed clashes began on the border of Thailand and Cambodia on December 7. On December 8, the Royal Thai Army reported that Cambodian forces began shelling Thai positions in the border area early in the morning. The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodian military infrastructure. While Cambodia has not disclosed the number of its fatalities in the conflict, Thailand said the clashes left more than 200 Cambodian soldiers killed. Earlier, Cambodian Information Minister Net Pheaktra said 15 civilians were killed. The Russian embassies in the two countries advised Russian nationals to stay away from visiting border areas.