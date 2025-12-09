Normalization of Russia-US relations serves interests of both countries — US expert

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The United States is interested in restoring closer relations with Russia, American political commentator and radio host Steve Gill told TASS.

"Restoring business, diplomatic, and closer relations between the US and Russia it’s absolutely in the long-term interest to both US and Russia, and for the American and Russian people. There are tremendous opportunities for prosperity and economic growth for both the US and Russia once the present conflict ends, which will also promote global economic growth as well," said Gill, who served as director of intergovernmental affairs for the US trade representative in the Executive Office of the President under both George H. W. Bush and Bill Clinton administrations.

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said that Russian-US relations are still at the earliest stages of the normalization process.