Thailand pledges to continue standoff with Cambodia until threat to sovereignty eliminated

BANGKOK, December 8. /TASS/. Thailand will continue its military confrontation with Cambodia in the border areas until it eliminates the threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity, Nikorndej Balankura, Director-General, Department of Information of the Foreign Ministry, said.

"Fighting will continue as long as there is a threat to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Thailand. Thailand's position, including on the conduct of hostilities, will remain unchanged until Cambodia changes its position and embarks on the path to peace. Cambodia is the one who violated the ceasefire agreement and our joint declaration signed in October," he said, noting that one Thai soldier was killed and eight others were injured in the clashes.

"Let me point out that the Thai military operations were conducted in self-defense in accordance with the rules of engagement. All operations of the Thai Air Force were limited to the military targets with the utmost attention so that the civilian population would not suffer."

The Royal Thai Army said on Monday that Cambodian forces had been shelling Thai positions since 5:00 a.m. local time (1:00 a.m. Moscow time). The Thai Air Force responded by attacking Cambodia's military infrastructure. The Second Military District of the Thai Land Forces also said that Cambodia fired at Thai territory from BM-21 multiple rocket launchers.