Turkey maintains contact with Moscow, Kiev to resume Istanbul talks, Erdogan tells Macron

ANKARA, December 3. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French President Emmanuel Macron in a phone conversation that he continues contacts with both Russia and Ukraine to restart the Istanbul negotiations.

"Our President Tayyip Erdogan held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron at the French side’s request. He emphasized that Turkey is making every possible effort toward a fair and lasting peace to end the war between Ukraine and Russia," Erdogan’s office reported. Erdogan "noted that he has been in ongoing contact with both sides to resume the Istanbul process and that Turkey is ready to do its utmost to open the door to peace as soon as possible," the office added.

According to the statement, the Turkish leader also told Macron that "diplomatic channels must remain the most effective way of achieving a lasting peace." While "Turkish support for a ceasefire will continue to grow," Erdogan underscored, "countries avoiding steps that may jeopardize global peace would contribute to peace efforts."