Rubio calls remaining 20% of DPR under Kiev's control key point of contention in talks

NEW YORK, December 3. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that the key subject of dispute in the negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine is the remaining 20% of the territory of the DPR under Kiev's control.

"What they're literally fighting over now is about 30 to 50 kilometer space and the 20% of the Donetsk region that remains [under Ukrainian control]. What we have tried to do, and I think have made some progress, is figure out what can the Ukrainians live with that gives them security guarantees for the future," Rubio said Tuesday in an interview with Fox News.

On December 2, Russian Leader Vladimir Putin received US president's special envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, in the Kremlin. The key topic was the settlement in Ukraine. The conversation lasted about five hours. According to Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, the key ideas of the proposals from four documents of the American peace plan were discussed.