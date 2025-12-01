Top US envoys to head to Moscow for talks on Ukraine — newspaper

NEW YORK, December 1. /TASS/. US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner will travel to Moscow on Monday "for more talks" on settling the Ukraine crisis, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

US and Ukrainian officials held consultations in Florida on Sunday, addressing "possible elections, land swaps and security guarantees," the newspaper noted, adding that "key issues remain unresolved."

Earlier, Trump confirmed that Witkoff would visit Russia this week. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, in turn, said that Putin would receive Wiktoff before departing on a state visit to India, set for December 4-5.

Apart from Witkoff and Kushner, the Florida consultations also involved US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The Ukrainian delegation particularly comprised Rustem Umerov, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, and Sergey Kislitsa, first deputy foreign minister. Rubio said after the meeting that talks were productive but there's "more work to be done." According to him, the US is optimistic about settling the conflict but maintains a realistic position.