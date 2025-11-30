Long-term security issues addressed at US-Ukraine talks — Rubio

NEW YORK, November 30. /TASS/. The US-Ukraine consultations address not only issues of ending the conflict but also long-term economic and security issues, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said after Sunday’s talks with the Ukrainian delegation in Florida.

"It’s more than just to end the war. We don’t want just to end the war. We also want to help Ukraine be safe forever," he said as quoted by Fox News. "And equally importantly, we want them to enter an age of true prosperity. We want the Ukrainian people to emerge from this war, not just to rebuild their country, but to rebuild it back in a way that will stronger and more prosperous that it’s ever been."

According to the US Secretary of State, the bilateral consultations have a "comprehensive" character. "It’s not just about the terms that end fighting. It’s also about the terms that set up Ukraine for long-term prosperity," he stated. "I think we built on that today."

According to the US Department of State, the US side was represented by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law. The Ukrainian delegation included, National Security and Defense Council Secretary Rustem Umerov and First Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Kislitsa.

The United States proposed a 28-point plan for the Ukrainian settlement, which triggered discontent in Kiev and its partners in Europe, who adjusted it significantly. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on the plan. According to RBC-Ukraine news agency, the delegations agreed on most of the program proposed by Washington, but some key points were left. Later, Trump said that the plan’s points had been reduced to 22.

US President Donald Trump said earlier that his envoy Steve Witkoff would travel to Moscow next week to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meanwhile, Putin’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin earlier on Sunday that Putin would receive Witkoff before leaving for India on a state visit scheduled for December 4 and 5.