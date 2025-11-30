Kazakhstan’s Foreign Ministry voices protest against attack on CPC infrastructure

ASTANA, November 30. /TASS/. The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs has voiced its protest against the attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) infrastructure, the ministry’s spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said in a statement.

"The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs protests another targeted attack on the critical infrastructure of the international Caspian Pipeline Consortium in the waters of the Novorossiysk seaport. This incident is the third act of aggression against a purely civilian facility, the operation of which is guaranteed by international law," the statement noted.

The Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that Kazakhstan, as a responsible participant in the global energy market, consistently supports the preservation of the stability and security of energy supplies.

"We stress that the CPC plays a significant role in maintaining the stability of the global energy system," the press service explained.

The Foreign Ministry also noted that it views the attack on the CPC infrastructure as an act damaging to Astana's relations with Kiev.

"We view this incident as an act damaging to the bilateral relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and Ukraine, and we expect the Ukrainian side to take effective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future," the statement read.

On November 29, one of the single-point moorings at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's marine terminal near Novorossiysk was attacked by unmanned boats and sustained significant damage. According to the CPC press service, its further operation is impossible.