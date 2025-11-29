Flights from Caracas, from St Petersburg to Venezuela not canceled after Trump's statement

CARACAS/MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. Flights from Caracas' Maiquetia International Airport have not been canceled after US President Donald Trump said he closed airspace over Venezuela.

The nearest direct flight from Russia to Venezuela, scheduled for the evening of November 30 from St. Petersburg, has not been canceled, according to the information service of Pulkovo Airport.

"The flight to Caracas is scheduled to depart at 22:30, the carrier is the Venezuelan airline Conviasa," an official in the information service told TASS.

Conviasa’s flights to Mexico and Barbados, Panama’s company Copa Airlines’ to Bogota and Panama, and the Venezuelan Avior Airlines’ to Bogota remain on the schedule for the coming hours. There are no changes in the schedule of domestic flights of Venezuelan airlines.

According to Trump, all "airlines, pilots, drug dealers and human traffickers" should consider the airspace over and around Venezuela "closed in its entirety."

Washington accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 troops in the Caribbean. Since September, the US army has sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing more than 80 people.

The American media has repeatedly reported that the United States may soon strike the republic. On November 27, Trump said that Washington would very soon begin to fight drug trafficking from Venezuela on land, but did not elaborate.