Orban assesses results of talks with Putin in Moscow as successful

BUDAPEST, November 29. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has described the results of his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin on Friday as successful.

"Successful talks in Moscow: Hungary's energy supply remains reliable," the premier wrote on Facebook (banned in Russia; owned by Meta, which is recognized as extremist in the country).

Leaving for Moscow on November 28, Orban noted that he considered obtaining guarantees of uninterrupted Russian energy supplies to Hungary the main goal of his visit. "Oil and gas flow to Hungary via pipelines from Russia, and these supplies are key to our energy security," he said.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, who accompanied Orban on the trip, noted as he summed up the talks in the Kremlin, that the stated goal had been achieved. Putin assured Orban that "Russia will fulfill its contractual obligations for both natural gas and oil supplies," he said. "The agreed volumes will be delivered to Hungary within the required timeframes," the minister added.

Hungary continues to receive most of its oil from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline and gas via the TurkStream. Before his trip to Moscow, Szijjarto noted that this year, Hungary received 8.5 mln tons of oil and over 7 bln cubic meters of natural gas from Russia.