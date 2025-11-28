Iran’s supreme leader accuses US of starting conflict in Ukraine

TEHRAN, November 28. /TASS/. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has criticized Washington, saying that the United States has ignited the conflict in Ukraine.

"The incumbent US president said he would resolve [the Ukrainian conflict] in three days," Al Arabiya quoted Khamenei as saying.

He added that almost a year later, the US has proposed its 28-point peace plan "to the very country they themselves have embroiled in the conflict."

Last week, Washington unveiled a 28-point peace initiative that drew criticism from Kiev and its European partners, who pushed for significant revisions. On November 23, the United States and Ukraine held consultations in Geneva on the proposal, talks that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described as "the most productive" since the start of the conflict. Later, Trump announced that the number of provisions in the plan was reduced from 28 to 22.

Answering to reporters’ questions about Trump’s plan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia generally agrees that the US list of points on Ukraine "can be used" as the basis for future agreements.