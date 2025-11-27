PARIS, November 27. /TASS/. European Parliament members (MEPs) have proposed using Russia’s assets frozen in the European Union to secure a so-called reparation loan to Ukraine before signing a possible peace agreement, a European Parliament resolution adopted at the plenary session in Strasbourg said.

"MEPs call on the EU and its member states to adopt and implement, without further delay, a legally and financially sound ‘reparation loan’ for Ukraine, backed by frozen Russian assets," the resolution reads.

"The fate and conditions of the investment of the said assets are not a matter for negotiation without the EU."

The resolution also contains demands to compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine, renounce recognition of territorial gains and deploy international peacekeeping forces on both sides of the line of contact.

The EU countries are trying to develop legal mechanisms for the use of frozen Russian assets. Most of them - just over 200 billion euros - are blocked on the Euroclear site in Belgium. The depository has repeatedly opposed the expropriation of these funds, warning that this could lead to Russia's seizure of European or Belgian assets in other parts of the world in court.

Russian Justice Minister Konstantin Chuichenko told TASS that the country's leadership has already submitted proposals to respond to the possible seizure of the assets. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would not leave such actions unanswered.

Moscow has repeatedly said that the special military operation will end when all its goals are achieved. Peskov said they can be achieved either as a result of the special military operation, or as a result of negotiations. Russian President Vladimir Putin listed the objectives: demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, its neutral status, as well as recognition of the prevailing realities on earth.