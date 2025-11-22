Europe, Canada, Japan call for additional work on US plan on Ukraine — statement

JOHANNESBURG, November 22. /TASS/. The leaders of the European Union, Canada and Japan have called for additional work on the US plan for Ukrainian settlement in a statement, signed by top EU officials, eight EU countries, as well as Norway, Japan and Canada.

"We believe therefore that the draft is a basis which will require additional work," the statement reads. "We are also concerned by the proposed limitations on Ukraine’s armed forces, which would leave Ukraine vulnerable."

The statement also emphasizes the EU support to "the principle that borders must not be changed by force."

It also says that "the implementation of elements relating to the European Union and relating to NATO would need the consent of EU and NATO members respectively."

On top of that, the EU and its partners "underline the strength of our continued support to Ukraine," and express their readiness " to coordinate closely with Ukraine and the US over the coming days.".