Israel attacks several Hamas sites in Gaza in response to ceasefire violation — IDF

TEL AVIV, November 22. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has delivered a series of strikes on radical Palestinian movement Hamas’s military facilities in response to a reported ceasefire violation, the IDF press service said in a statement.

"An armed terrorist crossed the yellow line, exploiting the humanitarian road in the area through which humanitarian aid enters southern Gaza. The terrorist fired at IDF soldiers deployed in the southern Gaza Strip. No IDF injuries were reported. The soldiers eliminated the terrorist," the statement reads.

The Israeli military said that in response to the incident, which it views as "a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement," the IDF "began striking Hamas terror targets in the Gaza Strip."

IDF troops "remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement" and "will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the statement reads.