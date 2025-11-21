European Commission not confirming alternative plan for Ukraine

BRUSSELS, November 21. /TASS/. The European Commission does not confirm reports that the European Union is working on an alternative plan for settlement in Ukraine, Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper said at the briefing.

"You are referring to another plan, not that I am aware of," Hipper said, responding to a request for a comment on mass media reports about the allegedly developed alternative European plan for settlement in Ukraine.

"We cannot confirm this," head of the Commission’s press service Paula Pinho added.