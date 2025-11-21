European Commission chief to discuss US proposals with Zelensky, other leaders

JOHANNESBURG, November 21. /TASS/. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen plans to discuss US peace proposals with other leaders on the sidelines of the South Africa-hosted G20 summit, she said at a press conference in Johannesburg.

"Yesterday, the 28-point plan was made public. We will discuss the situation both with European leaders and with leaders here on the sidelines of the G20," von der Leyen noted, adding that we would also reach out to Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the matter.

The EU will continue to abide by the principle "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," the European Commission chief stressed.

European Council President Antonion Costa, in turn, said that the EU had not been notified about Washington’s initiatives.

"The European Union has not been communicated any plans in an official manner, so it makes no sense for me to comment at this point," he pointed out at the press conference, adding that the EU remained committed to "enduring support" for Kiev.