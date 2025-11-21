Ukrainian officials reject reports of changes to US peace plan

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Western media reports of changes made to the US plan on resolving the Ukraine conflict are false, said Rustem Umerov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense and former defense minister.

Earlier on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official, that Ukraine had made significant changes to the provision of the US plan that supposedly aimed to expose corruption among the Kiev authorities.

"Media reports about the alleged coordination and removal of some provisions have nothing to do with reality. It’s an example of unverified information not related to the consultations," Umerov wrote on Telegram.

Under the US plan, made available to Western media outlets, the United States and other countries would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, and other territories that Ukraine will relinquish claims to. In exchange, Kiev will receive security guarantees from the US and Europe. The areas from which Ukraine would withdraw would be considered a demilitarized zone. The Ukrainian army would be significantly reduced and deprived of long-range weapons. The plan also includes a ban on the use of the country’s territory by foreign troops and designates Russian as the national language. According to Bloomberg, in addition, the plan provides for the removal of sanctions on Russia.

On November 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington weren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States had reached in Alaska.