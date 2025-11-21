Orban backs new US plan for settlement in Ukraine

BUDAPEST, November 21. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has expressed support for the new US plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine.

"The peace initiative of [US President Donald] Trump has gained new momentum. A 28-point peace plan is on the negotiating table, a US delegation is in Kiev and there are high expectations worldwide," the head of government wrote on his Facebook page (banned in Russia as extremist).

Orban believes that Trump "is clearly determined to end the Russian-Ukrainian war." In his view, "the US president is a true rebel," and if he sets his mind on something, he will not back down.

"Meanwhile, Brussels has again missed the moment. While Washington negotiates peace, the President of the European Commission [Ursula von der Leyen] is preoccupied with securing even more funds to support Ukraine and the war," the Prime Minister noted. "We Hungarians also have a voice in this. The moment of truth has arrived—more specifically, it has arrived for the Brussels elites," Orban added.