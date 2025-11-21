New US plan on Ukraine moves Russia-US summit closer — Orban

BUDAPEST, November 21. /TASS/. The new US plan for settling the conflict in Ukraine could provide a basis for reaching an agreement between the United States and Russia and for holding a meeting of the two countries’ presidents in Budapest, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated while speaking on the morning program of the Kossuth radio station.

"There is now official confirmation that a 28-point US peace plan exists, which has been officially handed over to Ukraine. This peace plan contains proposals that the Russians and Americans have previously talked about with each other. I believe the next two to three weeks will be decisive," the head of government said.

He believes that the initial reaction to the new US plan inspires hope for the possibility of reaching a settlement agreement on the Ukrainian conflict. "Something is starting to unfold. The Budapest peace summit is nearing," Orban stated.

According to details of the US plan leaked to the Western media, the US and other countries will recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will withdraw. According to Axios, the line of contact between the parties in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. Deployment of foreign troops in the country will be prohibited, and Russian will become the official language. In turn, Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.

On October 16, after a telephone conversation with Putin, Trump announced that they had agreed to meet soon in the Hungarian capital. The summit was later postponed because the parties were unable to agree on a meaningful outcome for the Ukrainian conflict. Moscow and Washington stated that the meeting will take place when suitable conditions are created.