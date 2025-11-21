US plan for Ukraine includes security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5 — media

WASHINGTON, November 21. /TASS/. New US proposals for Ukraine include security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5, Axios reported.

According to the news website, the document states that any future "significant, deliberate, and sustained armed attack" by Russia on Ukraine "shall be regarded as an attack threatening the peace and security of the transatlantic community," and the US and its allies will respond accordingly, including through military force. In such an event, the US president will, "after immediate consultations with Ukraine, NATO, and European partners, determine the measures necessary to restore security." "These measures may include armed force, intelligence and logistical assistance, economic and diplomatic actions, and other steps judged appropriate. A joint assessment mechanism with NATO and Ukraine will evaluate any claimed breach," the plan says.

Meanwhile, "NATO members, including France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, and Finland, affirm that Ukraine's security is integral to European stability and commit to act in concert with the United States in responding to any qualifying violation, ensuring a unified and credible deterrent posture."

The framework will remain valid for ten years, renewable by mutual agreement.

Russia, the US, the EU, NATO, and Ukraine are supposed to sign the document.

New US plan

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the peace plan floated by Washington.

Western media outlets pointed out that under the US proposals, Kiev would abandon claims to certain territories in exchange for US security guarantees.

On November 19, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington weren’t working on any new elements regarding the Ukrainian settlement that could be added to the agreements that President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States reached in Alaska.