NEW YORK, November 21. /TASS/. Kiev has made significant changes to the provision of the US plan for Ukraine that aimed to expose corruption in the country, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a US official.

According to him, "the draft had called for an audit of all international aid Ukraine had received" in a move to expose corruption. However, "the language was changed to say all parties will receive ‘full amnesty’ for their actions" during the conflict.

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) announced Operation Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. Timur Mindich, a businessman and Zelensky’s friend, was dubbed the coordinator of the criminal scheme. He left Ukraine a few hours before the searches were conducted and is currently in Israel. Charges have also been filed against ex-Deputy Minister Alexey Chernyshov, a member of Zelensky’s inner circle. Later, news came that Yermak might feature on the Mindich case files under the pseudonym Ali Baba.

The disclosure of corruption in Zelensky's inner circle provoked acrisis in the Verkhovna Rada (parliament). The European Solidarity and Golos parties demanded Yermak's dismissal, the resignation of the government and the formation of a new coalition in parliament that would involve other factions apart from the ruling Servant of the People party. Later, the party of former Prime Minister Yulia Timoshenko joined the demands. However, Rada members said on November 20 that Zelensky had refused to dismiss Yermak at a meeting with his party’s faction.