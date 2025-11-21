No plans to recover uranium from ruins of Iran’s nuclear sites without IAEA — minister

LONDON, November 21. /TASS/. Iran is not planning to extract enriched uranium from the rubble of its destroyed nuclear sites before an agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is reached, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told The Economist in an interview.

"No. All of our enriched material are under the rubble. They have not been recovered yet and we don’t have any intention to recover them before we come to that modality with the Agency," he said.

He also strongly rejected theories that the staff of Iranian nuclear sites removed the enriched uranium before US strikes.

Overnight into June 13, Israel launched a military operation against Iran, prompting a retaliatory attack by the republic. The US entered the conflict on June 22, striking Iranian nuclear facilities in Isfahan, Natanz, and Fordow. The following day, Iran attacked Al-Udeid, the largest US air base in the Middle East, located in Qatar. Afterward, Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which came into effect on June 24.