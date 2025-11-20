Kiev ready to negotiate US peace plan — news outlet

NEW YORK, November 20. /TASS/. Kiev is ready to negotiate with Washington on a new plan to settle the conflict in Ukraine, despite the demands outlined in it, Axios reported, citing sources.

According to the news outlet, the plan will have to take into account all parties' positions and imply the possibility of revising its terms on the basis of negotiations.

An unnamed US official told Axios that Zelensky and US Army Secretary Daniel Driscoll agreed that the timeframe for reaching an agreement between the parties should be strict.

According to details of the US plan leaked to the Western media, the US and other countries will recognize Russia's sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass, and other territories Ukraine will cede. In return, Kiev will receive American and European security guarantees. A demilitarized zone will be created in the areas from which Ukrainian troops will withdraw. According to Axios, the line of contact between the parties in the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions will be frozen, and Russia will return some areas to Ukraine. The Ukrainian armed forces will be significantly reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. Deployment of foreign troops in the country will be prohibited, and Russian will become the official language. In turn, Bloomberg reported that the new US plan also provides for the lifting of sanctions against Russia.