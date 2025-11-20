EU still harbors illusions that Ukraine can defeat Russia — Szijjarto

BUDAPEST, November 20. /TASS/. The European Union continues to cling to the misguided belief that Ukraine can emerge victorious in its conflict with Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has said.

"It is evident that European politicians remain unwilling to pursue peace and are committed to doing everything possible to prevent a diplomatic resolution on Ukraine," Szijjarto told Hungarian journalists during a break at the EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels in an interview broadcast by M1 television.

He pointed out that "the political elite in Brussels is under the illusion that Ukraine can win this war." He emphasized, "This is far from reality; it's nothing more than an illusion."

Szijjarto argued that Ukraine is free to continue fighting if it chooses, but its decision "should not impose any moral or legal obligations on the European Union." He warned that "it is deeply against Europe's interests to keep supplying arms and prolonging a war that cannot be won."

Instead of channeling resources into military and financial support for Ukraine, Szijjarto advocates for EU countries to back US-led peacekeeping initiatives. "I believe it would serve Europe's interests to engage in negotiations with Russia as soon as possible, so that once a US-Russian agreement is reached, the EU is not excluded from future cooperation between the West and East - an alliance that holds promise for success," he said.