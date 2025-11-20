MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. It is the Americans that primarily need Ukraine to hold elections because Zelensky has disappointed the US with his lack of effectiveness as head of state, Nikolay Azarov, Ukraine’s prime minister from 2010 to 2014, told TASS.

"I would say he is an ineffective leader. That must be the reason. The Americans are pragmatic people, so they ask (Biden asked the question and Trump has also started to ask it): We give you lots of money, we give you weapons, we provide you with political support, we impose sanctions on Russia, and we are in fact at war with Russia, but where are the results?" Azarov said, when asked to clarify, that the Americans had decided to remove Zelensky.

Earlier, Azarov said that Ukraine’s large-scale corruption scandal had started with the United States’ order for the removal of Zelensky and was aimed at ensuring a breakthrough in talks with Russia.

Corruption scandal

The corruption scandal the Ukrainian media have dubbed Mindichgate after businessman Timur Mindich, believed by investigators to be the coordinator of the criminal scheme, broke out after two anti-corruption agencies independent from Zelensky’s office announced large-scale Operation Midas on November 10. Investigators say the corruption scheme involved current and former members of the Ukrainian cabinet.

Only files related to corruption in the energy sector have been made public so far. Charges have been filed against eight suspects, including ex-Deputy Minister Alexey Chernyshov, a member of Zelensky’s inner circle. Searches were conducted at the residence of Justice Minister German Galuschenko, who had served as energy minister at the time of the events under investigation. Mindich, who, according to the Ukrainian media, is also part of Zelensky's inner circle, left Ukraine a few hours before the searches, which sparked speculation about potential investigation leaks.

However, Ukrainian media outlets point out that this is just part of the scheme, and soon, more evidence could emerge about the involvement of top defense officials in corruption, particularly related to public procurement.