MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. There are currently no political forces in Ukraine able to transform the country and lead it to peace, former Ukrainian Prime Minister (2010-2014) Nikolay Azarov told TASS.

"In my opinion, there are currently no candidates who could fulfill these fundamental prerequisites. A mere change of president is not the solution. To establish peace, what is required is a change of the political regime, the reinstatement of constitutional norms, a free press, and a political amnesty. There must be a political force that has a genuine interest in achieving peace. At present, such forces are entirely absent within Ukraine," he stated.

Earlier, Azarov noted that holding elections in Ukraine is primarily a priority for the United States, as Washington is disappointed with Vladimir Zelensky’s inefficiency as head of state. He also noted that the major corruption scandal in the country originated from US attempts to remove Zelensky and is aimed at achieving a breakthrough in negotiations with Russia.