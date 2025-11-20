Victims of US atomic bombings oppose revision of Japan’s non-nuclear principles

TOKYO, November 20. /TASS/. The Japanese association Nihon Hidankyo, which brings together victims’ families and survivors of the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, has opposed the potential government move to revise Japan’s three non-nuclear principles: not possessing, not producing, and not permitting nuclear weapons on its territory.

In a statement cited by the Kyodo news agency, the organization opposed any discussion on revising Japan’s commitment to these principles.

New national security strategy

On Thursday, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) opened discussion on revising fundamental military documents, including the defense and security strategy.

The LDP’s Research Commission on Security proposes to consider lifting the ban on selling weapons to foreign countries, expanding the use of drones, accelerating the development of long-range missiles, and equipping the country’s navy with nuclear-powered submarines.

Non-nuclear principles

According to Kyodo, the approach to the three non-nuclear principles will also be considered. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has yet to openly reaffirm her commitment to these principles. The agency reports that she is prepared to support at least lifting the ban on bringing US nuclear weapons into the country.

The possibility of debates on revising the three non-nuclear principles was effectively confirmed by Takayuki Kobayashi, head of the LDP’s Policy Council. Kobayashi told journalists that "the issue will be addressed if necessary."

In 1967, then-Prime Minister Eisaku Sato told Parliament that the country would uphold the three non-nuclear principles. "My responsibility is to achieve and maintain safety in Japan under the three non-nuclear principles of not possessing, not producing , and not permitting the introduction of nuclear weapons, in line with Japan's Peace Constitution," Sato said.

Although the principles are not legally codified, all leaders of Japan’s government reaffirmed their commitment to them. The issue has long been considered taboo, which led many politicians to call for abandoning "the fourth principle" - not discussing it.