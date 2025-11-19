No foreign troops on Ukrainian territory under US plan — newspaper

LONDON, November 20. /TASS/. The Ukrainian conflict settlement plan of US President Donald Trump’s administration stipulates that no foreign troops should be deployed on the territory of Ukraine, the Financial Times newspaper wrote citing sources.

The plan also does not include the deliveries of US-made long-range weapons to the country.

According to the report, the initiative was drafted jointly with Russia.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told TASS that Moscow had not received any information from Washington through official channels regarding the "agreements" on Ukraine reported in the media.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question that Moscow and Washington are not working on any new initiatives regarding the Ukrainian settlement beyond the agreements reached by Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump in Alaska.