Roughly 400 ceasefire violations by Israel recorded in Gaza — authorities

CAIRO, November 19. /TASS/. Some 400 instances of Israel violating the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip have been registered since it came into effect on October 10, 2025, the enclave authorities wrote on their Telegram channel.

According to the statement, as of November 18, "there have been a total of 393 documented violations." The cases include air-and artillery strikes, attacks on local residents and their homes, and incidents following Israeli military offensives in different areas of the enclave.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants staged a surprise attack on Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking over 250 hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the Palestinian enclave to dismantle Hamas' military and political structures and free all hostages. According to the latest data from Gaza's Health Ministry, the enclave’s death toll from the military operations has exceeded 69,000, and over 170,000 people have suffered injuries.

On October 6, 2025, the delegations of Israel and the Palestinian movement Hamas resumed indirect talks to resolve the situation in the Gaza Strip through the mediation of Egypt, Qatar, the US and Turkey. On October 9, the parties to the conflict signed an agreement on the first phase of a peace plan floated by US President Donald Trump. The Gaza ceasefire agreement came into effect on October 10.