AI tops prediction markets as TIME 2025 Person of Year

NEW YORK, November 19. /TASS/. Artificial Intelligence (AI) may become TIME Magazine's Person of the Year, data from the Polymarket prediction market suggests as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6 a.m. GMT).

According to the prediction site, AI has a 28% chance of winning the title. Next are Jensen Huang, the CEO and founder of the leading US microchip supplier Nvidia, (17%), Pope Leo XIV (15%), OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (8%), and Donald Trump (7%) who won last year.

Time is an American weekly social and political magazine. Since 1927, it has announced the person of the outgoing year in the December issue and placed their picture on the cover. There are no specific criteria for the selection. It is believed that the title is given to the person who had the greatest impact on society during the year, regardless of whether the influence was positive or negative. The Person of the Year is chosen by the editorial board after candidates are shortlisted and debated, with the magazine’s staff weighing in. Originally named Man of the Year, the title was changed to Person of the Year in 1999.