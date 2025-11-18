Macron may send pilots to Ukraine under guise of private military company — expert

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron may covertly send French pilots to Ukraine, taking advantage of the recent legalization of private military companies in his country, French aviation expert Cyrille de Lattre has told TASS.

"It is possible that Macron, seeing how Ukrainians are getting defeated, will decide to send Rafale [fighter jets] to Ukraine, to be piloted by French pilots instead of Ukrainian ones," the analyst said.

In his words, it may be a small group of three or four aircraft.

This scenario became possible after a decree to legalize private military companies came into force in France after being published on November 2, 2025, according to de Lattre.

"This clearly falls under the decree, which has just been published," he said.

Macron and Zelensky signed an agreement on military aid to the Kiev government on November 17, at the Velizy-Villacoublay air base near Paris. Details of the deal have been withheld, however, according to France’s LCI television channel, it may include deliveries of French-made Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine. Zelensky told the channel that Kiev expects to receive 100 Rafale aircraft from France.