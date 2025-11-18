Finnish president believes Europe to engage in direct talks with Russia — newspaper

BRUSSELS, November 18. /TASS/. Finnish President Alexander Stubb believes that European countries will be forced to communicate directly with Russia at one of the stages of the Ukrainian conflict settlement.

"Whenever that moment [for direct talks] comes, which it will at some stage <...> it'll have to be coordinated," the Finnish leader told Politico in an interview.

Stubb pointed out that, for now, he is quite happy with the US’ leading role in the talks. According to him, Washington should impose a new anti-Russian sanctions package and continue to pressure Moscow. "The next step should be sanctions — the sanctions package in the [US] Senate," the Finnish president pointed out.

He also emphasized that he believes a ceasefire in Ukraine is currently unfeasible. "Reading the room right now, having had conversations with [Vladimir] Zelensky on Friday (November 14 - TASS), with my American friends and European friends over the past few weeks, I just don't see that [a ceasefire] in the cards," Politico quoted Stubb as saying.

Earlier, Reuters reported, citing a White House official, that US President Donald Trump is ready to sign a bill tightening anti-Russian sanctions if he had the final say on the use of these restrictions.

The bill in question was introduced in early April by a bipartisan group of senators. The primary sponsors were Senators Lindsey Graham (a Republican from South Carolina, who is on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) and Richard Blumenthal (a Democrat from Connecticut). The initiative proposes secondary sanctions against Russia’s trading partners. It also includes tariffs of 500% on imports to the US from countries that purchase oil, gas, uranium, and other goods from Russia.