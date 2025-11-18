Hamas rejects UN Security Council resolution backing US plan for Gaza Strip

DUBAI, November 18. /TASS/. The Hamas movement rejected the UN Security Council resolution adopted in support of the US President's plan for the Gaza Strip, saying it does not serve the interests of the Palestinian people.

"This resolution does not meet the level of our Palestinian people’s political and humanitarian demands and rights, particularly in the Gaza Strip, which for two years endured a brutal genocidal war and unprecedented crimes committed by the terrorist occupation in front of the entire world," Hamas said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Hamas also opposed the international guardianship mechanism and the presence of international forces in the Gaza Strip.

"Any international force, if established, must be deployed only at the borders to separate forces, monitor the ceasefire, and must be fully under UN supervision," the statement says.

Earlier, the UN Security Council adopted a U.S.-drafted resolution supporting the Gaza peace plan. Thirteen of the Council's 15 members voted for the document. Russia and China abstained.