Finland allocates $3.7 bln to Ukraine, majority to fund arms supplies — NATO chief

BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. Finland has allocated a total of $3.7 billion to Ukraine, $3.4 billion of which will be spent on acquiring weapons, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at a press-conference with Finnish President Alexander Stubb in Brussels.

"Finland has provided Ukraine with roughly $3.7 billion, with nearly $3.4 billion for weapons, including armoured personnel carriers and ammunition," he stated.

Stubb added that Finland has already sent Kiev "30 packages of military aid" and pledged that Helsinki will continue to take part in NATO weapons purchases for Ukraine from the US.