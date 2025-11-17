Macron dodges question about whether Ukraine support would last past presidency

PARIS, November 17. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron evaded a question about whether Paris would continue to support Kiev after his departure from the Elysee Palace in 2027.

"I hope that peace will be achieved before 2027," Macron said at a joint press conference with Vladimir Zelensky after signing a deal on French military assistance to Kiev, which included the delivery of 100 Rafale fighter jets.

According to Macron, he "remains as determined to achieve peace as before. Many decisions, including those about defense taken today, are absolutely necessary to prepare for a reliable peace."

Zelensky's current visit to France is the ninth since the start of the Ukrainian conflict in 2022.

The French constitution prohibits Macron from running for a third term in the presidential election in 2027.