Bangladesh asks India to extradite former PM Sheikh Hasina

NEW DELHI, November 17. /TASS/. Bangladesh has asked India to hand over former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who was sentenced to death by the country's International Crimes Tribunal for crimes against humanity, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry referred to an extradition agreement between Dhaka and New Delhi saying that New Delhi has "an obligatory responsibility" to ensure the return of Sheikh Hasina to her homeland to comply with the court decision.

"Providing refuge to these individuals who have been convicted of crimes against humanity by any other country would be a highly unfriendly act and a disregard for justice," the ministry said in a letter.

Sheikh Hasina has been in India since August 2024, where she escaped from riots. According to her son Sajeeb Wazed, the former prime minister "is at a secret safe house in Delhi, where India is providing her full security." Earlier, Sheikh Hasina told the Hindustan Times that she was "deeply grateful to the Indian people for providing me with a safe haven this past year."

Sentenced to death

On Monday, the Bangladesh International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity during the suppression of the 2024 riots. The court found her guilty on five counts. A death sentence was also handed down to the former Interior Minister of Bangladesh, Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal. Former Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who was also charged in the case, received five years in prison. He had previously agreed to cooperate with the investigation and pleaded guilty.

Sheikh Hasina was not present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. Under Bangladeshi law, she can appeal only if she is arrested or if she surrenders to the authorities within 30 days of the verdict. The 78-year-old leader sharply criticized the court's decision and accused it of not being given the opportunity to defend herself. According to her, judges and lawyers publicly expressed sympathy for the current authorities.

Sheikh Hasina has repeatedly denied giving orders to kill the rioters, and claims that these instructions came from Muhammad Yunus, who headed the interim government after her flight from the country.

In July 2024, Bangladesh was gripped by anti-government protests, which were actively attended by students unhappy with high unemployment and lack of economic prospects. About 1,400 people died in the riots and clashes between protesters and the police. On August 5, Sheikh Hasina flew to India. Bangladesh's general parliamentary elections are scheduled for February 2026.