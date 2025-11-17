US wants to extract concessions from Russia via pressure on its partners — expert

MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump’s statements of support for the bill on sanctions against Russia's partners aim to squeeze new concessions out of Moscow on the Ukrainian settlement by way of pressure on its partners, said Dmitry Suslov, deputy director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics.

"In other words, it is an attempt to increase pressure on Russia in one fell swoop, to make it clear that the Trump administration will seek new concessions from Russia and increase pressure on the countries against which the Trump administration is already interested in increasing pressure, but not on China and India," Suslov, who is also an expert at the Valdai Club, told TASS in an interview.

In ramping up pressure on Russia, the United States will "be cautious both in its rhetoric and practical steps, particularly after the adoption of sanctions against Lukoil and Rosneft."

"But since US Secretary of State Marco Rubio quite rightly noted that there is practically no space for new sanctions against Russia, the United States will again try to feign increased pressure on its partners," he said.

Without harming own trade interests

Suslov said that Trump's statements can be considered "as some kind of indirect evidence of support for such decisions, but not for this bill explicitly," since Washington is currently not interested in imposing 500% duties against China and India.

"They have a very shaky trade truce with China. And it is absolutely certain that the Trump administration will not introduce any restrictive measures against China any time soon, or the trade truce will be blown up. For instance, it will not take measures related to Russian-Chinese cooperation," the expert said. "The Trump administration is also seeking to clinch a trade deal with India, so it is unlikely to take any serious steps here either."

Suslov suggested that new potential anti-Russian measures could be aimed at the countries "where the Trump administration is not afraid of, but on the contrary is interested in introducing some harsh measures."

"And here, countries cooperating with Russia may well be included in additional sanctions lists, targeted with new strict limitations against them, including tariffs and other restrictions. And Iran, of course, is one of those, especially since the US is increasing pressure on it, seeking concessions on the Iranian nuclear program and negotiations on these concessions. Venezuela may also be included, against which the United States is already increasing pressure, including by military means."

About the draft law

The bill, which, if passed, will slap 500% duties on imports to the United States from the countries that buy oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia, was introduced in early April by a bipartisan Senate group. Its main authors are Senators Lindsey Graham (Republican, South Carolina, included in the Russian list of terrorists and extremists) and Richard Blumenthal (Democrat, Connecticut). The initiative also provides for secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners.