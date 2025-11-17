Kiev needs over 70 bln euros in 2026-2027 — EC

BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. The European Commission (EC) estimates Ukraine's external financing needs for 2026-2027 at over 70 bln euros, a European diplomatic source told reporters.

"According to the European Commission's letter, Kiev's needs for financial support will amount to over 70 bln euros in the current period (2026-2027 - TASS)," he said.

Reuters reported earlier that European Commission (EC) President Ursula von der Leyen had sent a letter to EU countries containing formal proposals for the expropriation of Russian assets and two alternative loan-based financing options for Ukraine, citing the document seen by the agency. Among the main options suggested are support to be financed by member states via grants, a limited recourse loan funded by the EU borrowing on the financial markets, and a limited recourse loan linked to the cash balances of Russia’s immobilized assets, von der Leyen said. The three options are not mutually exclusive, and they can be combined or sequenced, she said, adding that the decision is to be taken at the EU summit on December 18-19. These options should cover financial assistance to Ukraine until the next seven-year EU framework budget for 2028-2034 comes into effect.

The document emphasizes that the first payments to Kiev should be made no later than Q2 2026.