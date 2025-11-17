EU preparing its economy for war, but Hungary will pursue different policy — Orban

BUDAPEST, November 17. /TASS/. As the European Union continues to move toward a wartime economy, Hungary will chart its own course, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said at a meeting with President of the Hungarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Elek Nagy.

"We see that Europe is on the path to war," the head of government said. In his opinion, through economic militarization, EU leaders seek, on the one hand, to centralize power, and on the other, to continue military support for Ukraine. Their plan provides for "maintaining a Ukrainian army of one million people and using 20-25% of the new seven-year EU budget in its interests," Orban specified.

Earlier, he stated that he would not support the draft of this budget, which includes unjustifiably high expenditures on Ukraine. Now the prime minister has confirmed that Hungary does not intend to follow Brussels’ course, although it is forced to take it into account. "While the entire European Union is on the path to creating a wartime economic system, we will stay away from this and build a different economic policy," Orban assured, with his speech broadcast by national television.

At the meeting, Orban and Nagy signed an agreement providing for tax benefits and administrative relief for small and medium-sized businesses. The two expressed confidence that this step would contribute to economic growth in the country.

Such measures, of which there have been many in recent weeks, pursue another goal - they should help the government gain voter support ahead of parliamentary elections scheduled in Hungary for April 2026. The ruling "Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Union" party led by Orban faces a serious challenge from the opposition "Tisza" party.