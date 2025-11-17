Ecuador votes against foreign military bases in country

BUENOS AIRES, November 17. /TASS/. Ecuador citizens have voted against the return of foreign military bases in the country, referendum results posted on the National Electoral Council's website show.

Voters were asked to answer the following question: "Do you agree that the ban on establishing foreign military bases and deploying foreign military facilities, as well as transferring national military bases to the armed forces or security agencies of other countries should be removed, which implies a change in the Constitution?" Those rejecting the proposal cast 60.3% of the votes.

The change in the fundamental law of the country and the holding of a referendum were supported by Ecuador’s President Daniel Noboa. During the general vote, citizens struck down two other proposals: suspending public funding of political parties and reducing the number of seats in Parliament. As President of the National Electoral Council Diana Atamaint said at a press-conference, over 65% of the ballots had been processed, and the obtained results demonstrate a "clear trend."

The ban on establishing foreign military bases in Ecuador was included in the constitution adopted in 2008. Noboa proposed to amend it in September. He recorded his video address at the Manta military base, which was under US control from 1999 to 2009. In early November, US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem visited Ecuador and, together with Noboa, inspected two military bases in the provinces of Manabi and Santa Elena.