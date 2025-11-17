MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The corruption scandal involving businessman Timur Mindich represents a failure for Vladimir Zelensky, and he now faces either being fully controlled or sidelined, Viktor Medvedchuk, leader of the Other Ukraine movement and former head of Ukraine’s banned Opposition Platform — For Life party, said.

"The corruption scandal surrounding Mindich’s group could unfold in several ways, but it has clearly laid bare Zelensky’s failure, and other players are rushing to take advantage of the situation," Medvedchuk wrote in an opinion piece for the Smotrim.ru media platform.

The politician added that Zelensky is now "becoming a puppet in the hands of three main political groups that will exploit this": the oligarchs, the security forces, and the pro-Western elite, known as "sorosites" in Ukraine. Medvedchuk noted that while these groups can strike any deals they choose, the ultimate decisions will be dictated by external forces.

"When it became clear that Zelensky was directly involved with Mindich and his team, he lost all remaining autonomy. The corruption scandal forced his handlers to make a choice: either bring him fully under control or remove him," Medvedchuk concluded.