Japan's PM supports possibility of deploying US nuclear weapons in country — newspaper

TOKYO, November 15. /TASS/. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi plans to launch a discussion within the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), which she chairs, on the possibility of revising the current three non-nuclear principles of not possessing, producing, or allowing nuclear weapons on Japanese soil, the Mainichi newspaper wrote.

Takaichi advocates for a revision of these three principles, since, in her view, the ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons in the country negatively impacts the deterrent and defense potential of the United States, which de facto ensures Japan's security, according to the publication.

Earlier, Takaichi told a parliamentary committee that she is "not at the stage" to comment on the matter, noting that her government is about to begin reviewing its three key security policy documents.