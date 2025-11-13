Israel identifies remains of another hostage returned from Gaza — PM’s office

TEL AVIV, November 14. /TASS/. Forensic experts have completed identification of the remains of another hostage, who were returned to Israel from the Gaza Strip the day before, the office of the prime minister said.

"Upon completion of the identification procedure, representatives of the Israel Defense Forces informed the family of the deceased hostage Meni Godard that his body had been returned to Israel," it said in a statement said.

On Thursday evening, the office said that Israeli soldiers in the Gaza Strip had received a coffin with the remains of a hostage. The transfer took place with the mediation of the International Committee of the Red Cross, after which the body was taken to Israel and sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for identification.

On October 9, Israel and Hamas, mediated by Egypt, Qatar, the United States and Turkey, agreed to implement the first stage of a peace plan presented by American President Donald Trump. Under it, the ceasefire in Gaza came into force on October 10.

On October 13, Hamas released 20 surviving Israeli hostages and handed over the remains of four dead prisoners. Israel was dissatisfied with the fact that the radicals returned only four of the 28 bodies. In the following days, Hamas handed over several more bodies. To date, the radicals from the Gaza Strip have returned the remains of 25 murdered hostages.