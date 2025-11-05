Death toll from UPS plane crash in United States rises to nine

NEW YORK, November 5. /TASS/. At least nine people have died as a result of the crash of a UPS logistics company aircraft near the Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky, the state's governor, Andy Beshear, has announced.

"The number of those lost has now risen to at least 9, with the possibility of more," he wrote on his page on the social network X. Earlier reports had indicated seven fatalities.

The UPS MD-11 cargo aircraft, en route from Louisville to Honolulu, crashed around 5:20 p.m. Eastern Time (10:20 p.m. GMT on Wednesday). There were three crew members on board. According to information from the WLKY television channel, the cause of the crash may have been an engine fire during takeoff and a subsequent loss of power. Authorities assured that the aircraft was not carrying hazardous materials. Nevertheless, the crash caused damage to facilities at two businesses, namely a waste processing plant and an auto parts store.